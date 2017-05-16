Clark County coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Mesquite

A Nevada Highway Patrol car (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning in Mesquite has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the pedestrian as 61-year-old David Gazarian of Panorama City, California.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a Chevy “passenger car” struck Gazarian about 11:30 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Mesa and East Pioneer boulevards, near East Veterans Memorial Highway.

Gazarian was in a crosswalk when he was struck, Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said Monday.

The 78-year-old driver of the Chevy suffered no injuries. Impairment did not seem to be a factor in the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.