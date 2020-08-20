108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Nevada

Clark County COVID death toll tops 1K as Nevada adds record 38 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2020 - 11:37 am
 
Updated August 20, 2020 - 12:33 pm

Nevada reported 556 new cases of COVID-19 and a record 38 deaths on Thursday, as the death toll in Clark County surpassed 1,000.

Data collected over the preceding day by the state Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website raised the case total for the state to 63,584 and the death toll to 1,172.

New cases were well below the daily average of just over 711 for the preceding week.

The number of new fatalities was the highest one-day increase reported by the state, eclipsing the 34 reported on Aug. 13.

Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients rose by seven, to 874.

The state’s infection or positivity rate held steady at 11.33 percent, just the fourth time since June 17 that it has not increased.

Public health experts say the rate, calculated by dividing confirmed cases by the number of people tested, is considered a better barometer of the trend of the outbreak than daily reports of new cases or deaths.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

Meanwhile, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 442 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths in Clark County over the preceding day.

The deaths pushed the death toll in the county to 1,006 and the case total to 54,795.

The deaths, also a one-day record, were well above the daily average for the past week of just over 18, while new cases were far below the daily average of slightly more than 621 for the period.

The health district issued a statement upon reaching the grim milestone extending “our deepest sympathies to their families and friends.”

“We would also like to express our gratitude to the health care workers, first responders and everyone who is working during this time to serve the public in a safe and healthy manner,” it said. “We appreciate your efforts, your support, and what you do to keep our residents and visitors safe.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada adds fewest new COVID-19 cases since June 26, but deaths spike
Nevada adds fewest new COVID-19 cases since June 26, but deaths spike
2
New unemployment officials reveal plans to get jobless in Nevada help
New unemployment officials reveal plans to get jobless in Nevada help
3
New DETR head says call center has ‘serious customer service questions’
New DETR head says call center has ‘serious customer service questions’
4
Bar closures reviewed by COVID-19 task force — WATCH LIVE
Bar closures reviewed by COVID-19 task force — WATCH LIVE
5
Judge follows up with Nevada employment agency
Judge follows up with Nevada employment agency
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
'Evangelicals for Trump' event draws hundreds to Las Vegas hotel - VIDEO
Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters packed the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas for a faith-based campaign event. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak names new DETR director, head of unemployment task force - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak named Elisa Cafferata acting director of Nevada’s Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation and announced Barbara Buckley as the leader of a rapid response team on unemployment insurance at a press briefing Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak unveils long-term COVID-19 plan with Nevada Health Response team - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday a long-term strategy for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada through a targeted approach. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local Videos
Navigating the Valley View-Harmon road project - Video
The $65 million Valley View Boulevard/Harmon Avenue connector project opened to traffic Wednesday, Aug. 19. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Funeral procession for Metro police officer - Video
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Aug. 19, for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd, who died July 29 after contracting COVID-19. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knight Alex Tuch paid $2.35M for new home
The Golden Knights' right wing Alex Tuch paid $2.35 million for a new home in The Ridges in Summerlin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Death Valley hits 130 degrees on Sunday - Video
Death Valley National Park recorded a high of 130 degrees Sunday, one of the hottest temperatures ever recorded in the park if it is confirmed. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ice Age fossils discovered in Carson City - Video
Steve Rowland, paleontologist and professor of geology at UNLV, discusses the Ice Age fossils recently extracted from private property in Carson City, at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Husband and father dies unexpectedly from COVID-19 - Video
Artor Nazzar was a healthy 42-year-old man before he contracted coronavirus. The father of three didn’t smoke or drink and exercised daily, said his wife Carissa Hernandez. The avid flamenco dancer died in July. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker injured at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas - Video
A worker at Allegiant Stadium was injured Thursday morning, Aug. 13, in an incident involving a boom lift outside of the $2 billion facility. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Flamingo rollover crash
Las Vegas police investigate a rollover crash at the intersection of West Flamingo Road and Edmond Street on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Health district alleviates COVID-19 testing demands - Video
The Southern Nevada Health District is helping to alleviate COVID-19 testing demands by setting up smaller, pop-up neighborhood testing sites. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neighborhood COVID-19 Testing Sites - Video
The Southern Nevada Health District is helping to alleviate COVID-19 testing demands buy setting up smaller, pop-up neighborhood testing sites. They are taking the weight off of the larger testing facilities, and providing more community based testing, especially in minority and senior communities hit hardest by the pandemic. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Goodwill provides ways for Las Vegas Valley families to save money - VIDEO
Goodwill is becoming the surprising place for families and job seekers to save money during the COVID-19 pandemic. We look at its safety measures and price out outfits for a family of four. (Angus Kelly and Carrie Roper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fungus creating 'zombie' cicadas - Video
A “mind-control” fungus found in cicadas manipulates the insects into “zombies” that spread fungal spores, according to a researcher. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wells Fargo teams up with Three Square food bank - Video
Wells Fargo and Three Square food bank team up to help out those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus cases triple at Henderson nursing home - VIDEO
The number of residents with COVID-19 at Lake Mead Health & Rehabilitation in Henderson tripled overnight, according to state data. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
National Nurses United organized the picket at St. Rose Dominican, Siena campus - Video
National Nurses United organized the picket outside of St. Rose Dominican in Henderson calling for more nurses to improve the ratio of nurses to patients. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Reveiw-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Opponents to Floyd Lamb Park barn conversion sue - VIDEO
Opponents of a plan to convert a historic hay barn at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs into an event center are suing the city of Las Vegas and Councilwoman Michele Fiore to halt the project. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doubling down with the Derricos - Video
North Las Vegas couple Deon and Karen Derrico and their 14 children will be featured on a TLC reality show "Doubling Down With the Derricos." The Derrico family and their children includes quintuplets, triplets, twins and singletons. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police give details on fatal crash near Las Vegas Strip - Video
A 16-year-old girl died and two other people were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Sands Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard South on Monday morning, Aug. 3. (Glenn Puitt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Cashman Center COVID-19 testing site - Video
A COVID-19 testing site moved from the Texas Station parking garage to indoors at the Cashman Center, Aug. 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ICU nurse talks about staffing shortages with COVID-19 patients increasing - Video
A 92 percent occupancy rate might suggest that a hospital still has room for more patients. But the number, according to Las Vegas Valley ICU nurse Geoconda Hughes does not tell the whole story. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate homicide.
Detectives were investigating a homicide in southwest Las Vegas on Friday morning. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada - Video
Secretary of Buffalo Soldiers Horse Cavalry Anne Monterio attends a service honoring Nevada’s African American veterans for the Second Annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mob Museum makes hand sanitizer out of moonshine - Video
The Mob Museum's moonshine distillery has been making hand sanitizer in their underground facility for the past few months. Senior Educator Jim Zlomke shows how the FDA approved formula is made. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
100 Dinners distribution in Las Vegas - Video
Food writer and lead organizer of Please Send Noodles, Kim Foster ,discusses preparing and distributing 100 meals for individuals of the community, at Foster’s home in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Eyewitness recounts man's drowning at Bellagio fountains - Video
Kayla Eklund said she called 911 Friday morning after she and her friend witnessed a man jump into the water at the Bellagio fountains. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian killed when struck by a vehicle in south Las Vegas - Video
A man was struck and killed by a vehicle when he ran onto Las Vegas Boulevard South near Windmill Lane in south Las Vegas early Wednesday, July 22. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lead investigator of local COVID-19 vaccine trial talks about hopeful outcomes - Video
Dr. Michael Levin, investigator for the phase three trial of the first COVID-19 vaccine developed in the U.S. by the National Institute of Health and Moderna Inc., talks about what health experts hope to learn from the trial. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activists, union: Support only Black-owned businesses Monday - VIDEO
Social justice activists and a major labor union banded together Monday to keep attention on the Black Lives Matter movement. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
No Mask Nevada protests governor's mask mandate in Henderson - VIDEO
About 200 people gathered in Henderson on Saturday morning to protest Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate.The demonstration was organized by No Mask Nevada, a political action committee. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train carrying decommissioned nuclear reactor passes through Las Vegas - VIDEO
The train carrying a decommissioned nuclear reactor vessel from Southern California is passing through Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
FILE--Assemblywoman Dina Neal D-North Las Vegas, prepares for a joint meeting of the Senate Fin ...
Nevada Democrats praise women’s progress, denounce Trump
By / RJ

Nevada Democratic leaders gathered Tuesday for a virtual watch party prior to the second night of the Democratic National Convention, and speakers keyed in on the role of women in politics on the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada joins lawsuit over U.S. Postal Service changes
By / RJ

Nevada joined a multi-state lawsuit filed Tuesday challenging recent changes made to the U.S. Postal Service that Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said threaten mail delivery for Nevadans as the state prepares for an expanded mail-in general election this fall.

Read More