Clark County COVID death toll tops 1K as Nevada adds record 38 deaths

Nevada reported 556 new cases of COVID-19 and a record 38 deaths on Thursday, as the death toll in Clark County surpassed 1,000.

Data collected over the preceding day by the state Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website raised the case total for the state to 63,584 and the death toll to 1,172.

New cases were well below the daily average of just over 711 for the preceding week.

The number of new fatalities was the highest one-day increase reported by the state, eclipsing the 34 reported on Aug. 13.

Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients rose by seven, to 874.

The state’s infection or positivity rate held steady at 11.33 percent, just the fourth time since June 17 that it has not increased.

Public health experts say the rate, calculated by dividing confirmed cases by the number of people tested, is considered a better barometer of the trend of the outbreak than daily reports of new cases or deaths.

Meanwhile, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 442 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths in Clark County over the preceding day.

The deaths pushed the death toll in the county to 1,006 and the case total to 54,795.

The deaths, also a one-day record, were well above the daily average for the past week of just over 18, while new cases were far below the daily average of slightly more than 621 for the period.

The health district issued a statement upon reaching the grim milestone extending “our deepest sympathies to their families and friends.”

“We would also like to express our gratitude to the health care workers, first responders and everyone who is working during this time to serve the public in a safe and healthy manner,” it said. “We appreciate your efforts, your support, and what you do to keep our residents and visitors safe.”

