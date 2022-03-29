69°F
Clark County has highest unemployment rate in state

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2022 - 1:08 pm
 
The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center is photographed, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada’s employment office released local unemployment figures for February Tuesday, while noting the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month was 5.1 percent.

Out of three metro areas, the Las Vegas area had the highest unemployment rate in February at 5.3 percent. Reno had the lowest rate at 2.8 percent while the unemployment rate for the Carson City area was 3.2 percent.

As for Nevada’s counties, Clark County had the highest rate at 5.3 percent and Nye County came in second with a rate of 4.4 percent. The county with the lowest unemployment rate was Eureka at 1.8 percent, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Nationally, the unemployment rate is at 3.8 percent, down 0.2 percentage point over the month, with the number of unemployed workers at 6.3 million, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In February 2020, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent with 5.7 million unemployed workers.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

