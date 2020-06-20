Clark County records 407 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Clark County reported more than 400 new cases of the coronavirus and seven additional deaths as of Saturday morning, as daily reports continue to show that infections are rising.

Clark County reported more than 400 new cases of the coronavirus and seven additional deaths as of Saturday morning, as daily reports continue to show that infections are rising.

Data from the Southern Nevada Health District showed 10,259 cases of the virus in the county, an increase of 407 from Friday. The additional deaths raised the total number of fatalities to 397.

Data for the state from the Department of Health and Human Services had not been updated as of about 7:30 a.m.

On Friday, the county reported 300 new cases, and the state of Nevada reported more than 400 cases for the first time.

In a statement Friday, the health district said its public health experts expected an increase in cases as businesses reopened because of the increased interactions and exposure of community members, in addition to more testing availability.

“We do believe that we are seeing a sustained increase in disease transmission in our community, which can’t be explained only by the increased level of community testing,” it said. “We want to remind people about the importance of wearing cloth face coverings and social distancing when they go out to reduce the risks of spreading COVID-19. We are continuing to look at the number of hospitalizations and deaths as a way to measure what is happening in the community.”

