Clark County records 736 new coronavirus cases; state has 821

Health officials reported 821 positive COVID-19 cases in the state on Sunday, the second day in a row in which a delay in reporting led to a massive increase.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported that 736 of those cases were identified in Clark County, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 13,910. No new deaths were reported in either Clark County or the state, leaving death totals at 410 and 500, respectively. Sunday’s increase in state numbers brought the total to 17,160.

Health district spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore said Sunday morning that some of those cases were reported earlier in the week, but as of 10 a.m. it was unclear just how many were delayed or when they were actually counted.

On Saturday, the health district reported 971 new cases of the virus in Clark County, and 1,099 new cases were reported throughout Nevada, shattering Thursday’s record of 497 new cases recorded in the state.

According to a statement from the health district Saturday, more than 240 of the 971 new Clark County cases were from Tuesday laboratory reports, and more than 380 of the cases were from Wednesday reports.

That means there were actually about 351 new cases reported daily from Friday to Saturday — still on the higher end of the daily case reporting throughout the past week.

Both the state and the county health district redistribute new-case and death-toll data after daily announcements to better reflect when a patient experienced an onset of symptoms or when a death occurred.

Based on Sunday’s data, health officials calculate an infection rate of 6.5 percent, a nearly 1 percent increase from the rate reported last Sunday.

