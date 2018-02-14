Clark County school bus in head-on collision in Moapa Valley

No children were on board when the bus collided with a blue minivan on Route 169, near the intersection with Lyman Street.

A dark blue minivan collided head-on with a Clark County School District bus in Moapa Valley. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A dark blue minivan collided head-on with a Clark County School District bus in Moapa Valley. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A dark blue minivan collided head-on with a Clark County School District bus in Moapa Valley. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A dark blue minivan collided head-on with a Clark County School District bus in Moapa Valley. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A dark blue minivan collided head-on with a Clark County School District bus in Moapa Valley on Wednesday morning, although officials say no children were on board.

Nevada Highway Patrol received a call reporting a collision on Route 169, near the intersection with Lyman Street, at 8:51 a.m., according to Trooper Travis Smaka.

One person, believed to be the minivan driver, was transported to University Medical Center with unknown injuries, Smaka said.

The highway patrol was investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.