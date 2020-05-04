Clark County sees 137 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

Clark County recorded 137 additional COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths overnight, according to data posted early Monday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes COVID-19. (U.S. National Institutes of Health via AP)

The increase in reported cases was the biggest overnight jump since 139 cases were tallied on Thursday and brought the total reported cases in the county to 4,411. The daily figure was well above the daily average of 100 new cases over the past week.

The death toll from the disease caused by the new coronavirus in the county rose to 223.

Earlier the state of Nevada reported 68 new cases of COVID-19,, the lowest overnight jump in a week. The state and county numbers are out of synch on a daily basis, as cases reported by the health district often aren’t reflected on the state’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website until the following day.

Data posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services showed the total number of reported cases in the state grew overnight to 5,491, the smallest increase since 63 were added in the April 26 report.

Levels of new cases remain well below the highs of more than 200 cases seen on some days in early to mid-April.

The total reported cases were derived from tests on 46,166 people for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, resulting in an infection rate of 11.89 percent of those tested.

The county infection rate cannot be calculated because the health district does not report the total number of people tested.

The state infection rate, while likely still elevated because of the slowly easing shortage of testing supplies in Nevada, has been declining steadily for more than a week, suggesting more people with mild to moderate symptoms of the disease are being tested.

Public health experts have said that as more people are tested, the number of cases reported on a daily basis may increase.

The death toll statewide from COVID-19 remained unchanged at 262. The state typically updates its fatality numbers late in the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.