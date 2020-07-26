Clark County sees 807 new coronavirus cases; 2 deaths in Nevada

Health officials reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada on Sunday and two additional deaths. Of those cases, 807 were reported in Clark County.

UNLV Medicine certified medical assistants test curbside for COVID-19 at the school in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Of the state’s 1,018 new cases, 807 were reported in Clark County, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. As of Sunday, 42,843 cases have been reported in Nevada and 36,593 in the county.

The state’s infection rate continues to rise and is now 9.79 percent, according to data released by the department on Sunday. Officials consider the rate, calculated using the total number of people tested divided by the number of confirmed cases, to be a more accurate indicator of the virus’s progression in Nevada.

The Southern Nevada Health District does not update hospitalization numbers on Sundays, but on Saturday, the county’s total number of hospitalizations rose by 28, to 2,601.

As of Sunday, officials report 566,376 COVID-19 tests have been performed on 437,808 Nevadans.

