Clark County surpasses 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths

The county passed the somber milestone as the state added 2,579 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths.

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Southern Nevada Health District)

Clark County reached a somber milestone Monday when three new coronavirus-related deaths pushing the county’s death toll beyond 2,000.

The county also reported 1,706 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 142,937 since the beginning of the pandemic in early March. The death toll reached 2,002.

State officials, meanwhile, reported 2,579 new coronavirus cases and nine more deaths over the preceding day.

The updated numbers posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services brought the statewide case total to 189,412. The state has reported 2,548 deaths since the pandemic arrived in the state in early March.

The two-week positivity rate calculated by state health officials dipped 0.2 percentage points from the preceding day to stand at 21.3 percent. It was the fifth straight daily decrease in the rate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.