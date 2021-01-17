Clark County surpasses 200K coronavirus cases

The updated numbers posted to the state’s coronavirus response website brought the county case total to 200,597.

Army National Guard specialist Carlos Mota, middle, directs people to the COVID-19 testing area at the UNLV Stan Fulton Building on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Clark County recorded 1,337 new coronavirus cases Sunday, pushing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic past the 200,000 mark.

The updated numbers on the state’s coronavirus response website puts the county case total at 200,597. The death toll in the county increased to 2,866 after 14 additional deaths were reported Sunday.

Statewide, meanwhile, public health officials reported 1,483 new coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths, bringing the case total to 261,573 cases and death toll to 3,779.

The statewide numbers include reported cases and deaths from Clark County.

Sunday’s statewide cases fall below the two-week moving average of 1,780 new cases per day. Nevada is averaging 22 deaths per day for the 14-day period.

The two-week positivity rate, one of the key indicators monitored by public health officials, decreased slightly to 21.3 percent Sunday, down from 21.4 percent the previous day.

Nevada recorded a record-high 63 deaths on Saturday, giving the state the most recorded deaths in one week since the pandemic began.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.