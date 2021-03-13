Clark County surpasses 4,000 coronavirus deaths

Nevada on Saturday reported 442 new coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths, according to state data.

Touro University Nevada physician assistant student Brianne Gustafson, right administers the COVID-19 vaccine to paratransit bus driver Al Holomalia, at the Adult Day Care Center of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals to 299,065 cases and 5,117 deaths since the pandemic began.

Saturday also marked the first time that Clark County has surpassed 4,000 deaths, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

The new cases remained well above the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which dropped to 224 on Saturday. Deaths were also well above the two-week average of fatalities, which remained at five.

Despite the recent above-average daily reports, all major disease metrics have been declining in the state since mid-January or earlier, health officials have said.

State and county health agencies often redistribute data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are confirmed to be infected, remained at 5.8 percent.

Clark County on Saturday reported 358 new cases and 17 additional deaths, according to the county’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in Clark County rose to 231,116 cases and 4,005 deaths.

The county’s 14-day positivity rate dropped to 6.1 percent on Saturday, a 0.1-percentage-point decrease from the day prior.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

