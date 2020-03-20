61°F
Clark County woman is state’s second COVID-19 death

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2020 - 10:07 am
 
Updated March 20, 2020 - 2:52 pm

Health authorities on Friday reported a second death in Clark County from COVID-19, as the number of cases in Nevada rose to 109.

The Southern Nevada Heath District said at a news briefing that the state’s second death from the illness caused by the new coronavirus was that of “a woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions.” No other information on the victim was provided.

“As with any loss of life this is a tragedy and we send our deepest sympathies to her family,” said Dr. Mike Johnson, the district’s director of community health.

Meanwhile, the number of positive tests in the state jumped 14 from Thursday, according to the state’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website. It also reported negative results for 2,098 others.

At the health district briefing, officials said that a hoped-for shipment of special swabs and testing supplies from from the Federal Emergency Management Agency had fallen through and the state’s request had been “placed on indefinite hold,” Johnson said.

Asked why the planned shipment had been withheld, Dr. Fermin Leguen, the health district’s acting chief health officer, replied, “That’s a question for FEMA. Unfortunately we don’t know. We just found out last night.”

Meanwhile, a second case of COVID-19 was reported Friday in Elko County as the coronavirus-caused illness continues to surface in Nevada’s more rural communities.

The county issued a news release saying that it was notified of the new positive test late Thursday by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health. The county’s first positive COVID-19 case was reported earlier in the day.

The release described the new case as involving “a male in his 40s with recent, extensive, international travel history who was tested on March 16 after having symptoms. He is self-isolating at home.”

Nye County in Southern Nevada declared a state of emergency Thursday after its first case was reported on Wednesday.

Also, Carson City Health and Human Services reported a third positive case of COVID-19 in the Quad County region of Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties.

The patient, a man in his 70s, is a Carson City resident. He had close contact with a previously identified COVID-19 case. He is self-isolating at home and is in stable condition, it said. Carson City Health and Human Services is contact tracing and monitoring the patient.

The new cases reported in Elko County and Carson City are presumably included in the state total.

Nellis Air Force Base also confirmed three new positive COVID-19 cases for a total of four.

Additionally, a member of a geographically separated unit of the 57th Wing stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington has tested positive, the base said in a news release. The 57th Wing, which is based at Nellis, has such units across the U.S.

All service members are being treated and entered isolation at the time of symptom onset. The members will remain in isolation in accordance with CDC protocols.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

