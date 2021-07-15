Coalition urges protection for shrinking Colorado River

A coalition that included environmentalists, businesses, agriculture officials and elected leaders gathered Thursday to share demands for managing the shrinking Colorado River.

Kyle Roerink of Great Basin Water Network, center, speaks during a news conference at the Hoover Dam in the Arizona side, Thursday, July 15, 2021, to share demands for managing the shrinking Colorado River. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Hoover Dam is seen from the Arizona side, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line near Hoover Dam on Lake Mead from the Arizona side, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Eric Bonner of Lansing, Michigan, visits the Hoover Dam in the Arizona side with his mother-in-law, Zina Ibragimova, left, and his sister-in-law Gamar Ibragimovai, center, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A coalition that included environmentalists, businesses, agriculture officials and elected leaders gathered Thursday morning to share demands for managing the shrinking Colorado River.

“We’re here to say, ‘Damn the status quo. No more business as usual,’” Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, said from a makeshift lectern in a parking lot just above the Hoover Dam.

Management of the river has failed and operations plans must be revisited, Roerink said.

Roerink said the coalition is calling for a moratorium on what he considers wasteful diversion projects along the river.

And the coalition wants new development to have sustainable, identified water supplies before building begins, he said.

Thursday’s gathering included Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus and representatives from the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, the Utah Rivers Council, Laughlin River Tours and the Imperial Irrigation District.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.