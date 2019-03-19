Colorado River states wrap up emergency drought plan

The low level of the water line is shown on the banks of the Colorado River in Hoover Dam, Ariz., in May 2018. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

The seven Colorado River states have finished their emergency drought plan by deadline day, but the completed deal set to be signed in Arizona on Tuesday afternoon excludes the river’s largest water user.

California will participate in the plan without the Imperial Irrigation District, which draws more water from the river than anyone but is refusing to sign the deal because it doesn’t address the growing environmental threat posed by the shrinking Salton Sea.

Representatives from the seven states, including Southern Nevada Water Authority chief John Entsminger, will gather in Phoenix at 2 p.m. to sign a letter to Congress requesting federal legislation to implement the so-called Drought Contingency Plans negotiated by the states over the past four years.

The state representatives are scheduled to join U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman for a news conference after the signing.

Burman gave the states until March 19 to hammer out a deal or face likely water curtailments as part of a federal drought response she promised to impose by August, when the bureau releases its river operations plan for the coming year.

The now-completed plans call for Nevada, Arizona and, eventually, California to voluntarily reduce their use of the river and leave more water in Lake Mead. Meanwhile, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming agreed to send more water downstream to prop up Lake Powell and protect hydro-power generation at Glen Canyon Dam.

Under the first round of voluntary cuts, which could start early next year, Arizona would give up 192,000 acre-feet of water and Nevada would give up 8,000 acre-feet. California would join in the reductions only if Lake Mead’s water level drops another 45 feet from where it is now.

One acre-foot of water will supply two average Las Vegas Valley homes for just over one year.

Imperial clings to sea

Imperial Irrigation District board members met behind closed doors Monday and emerged defiant. They said they would not join any deal that excludes funding to address the unfolding crisis at California’s largest lake.

In a written statement, board President Erik Ortega said his organization “stands with the Salton Sea, even when no one else will.”

The shallow, briny inland sea is replenished with agricultural runoff, but recent changes in water allocations are expected to speed its decline, increasing the salt content of the water and fouling the air in nearby communities with blowing dust from the dry lake bed.

In December, Imperial board members announced they wouldn’t support a final drought plan for the Colorado River without $200 million in federal matching funds to help implement California’s 10-year plan to stabilize the Salton Sea.

Ortega said Monday that by moving ahead without Imperial, “what the other parties are saying is that a plan that eliminates the river’s largest single water user and ignores the environmental challenges posed by the Salton Sea still checks all the other boxes for them. … What they’re also saying is that getting the (Drought Contingency Plan) done is more important than getting it right.”

Cuts and more cuts

The escalating series of voluntary cuts outlined in the drought plan are designed to slow the decline of Lakes Mead and Powell, which have seen their combined storage dip below 45 percent amid 20 years of record drought on the overtaxed Colorado.

Before a recent winter reprieve, water users in Nevada and Arizona were also bracing for additional mandatory cuts next year, as Lake Mead shrinks toward the trigger point for a first-ever federal shortage declaration. Forecasters now expect the reservoir to stay safely above the shortage line for at least one more year, thanks to above-average snowfall in the mountains that feed the river system.

The Las Vegas Valley draws about 90 percent of its water supply from the Colorado by way of Lake Mead.

Water authority officials insist the community has conserved enough in the past 15 years to absorb any river reductions it might face in the near future, but sustained cuts over a long period will complicate efforts to supply future growth in Southern Nevada.

