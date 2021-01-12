Combined lottery jackpots total nearly $1.2B

With no winning numbers for several weeks, the two national lotteries have risen to some of the biggest jackpots ever.

Hundreds line up outside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as people wait to buy Powerball tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The winning prize for the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, will be worth $615 million while the Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2021, drawing will be worth $550 million.

The Tuesday night Mega Millions jackpot prize is $615 million while the Wednesday evening drawing for Powerball offers a prize of $550 million.

The $615 million would be the eighth largest jackpot prize in U.S. history while the $550 million ranks as the 12th largest jackpot.

Be warned, the odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292 million while the odds for Mega Millions are 1 in 312 million.

If a winner opted for a total cash prize, Mega Millions would be worth $451.8 million while Powerball would pay out $411.4 million.

Closest store 45 miles away

The closest store near the Las Vegas Valley selling lottery tickets is the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-California border. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15.

Last month, a Mega Millions ticket sold there hit for more than $1 million.

Nevada does not participate in the multistate lottery drawings. The Primm location is officially located in Nipton, California.

Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Mississippi, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.

