Company recalls salted egg fish skin items sent to Nevada

The recall is for 113-gram foil bags containing “Sugar Kid SALTED EGG FISH SKIN,” which were imported in late 2019, the USDA said.

Front facade of the Department of Agriculture in downtown Washington D.C. (Getty Images)

Golden Pearl Trading Corp. is recalling ready-to-eat salted egg fish skin items that were shipped in late 2019 to seven U.S. states, including Nevada.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement Friday.

There haven’t been any confirmed reports of illness. But it’s a Class I recall: “This is health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to a statement from the agency.

San Lorenzo, California-based Golden Pearl Trading Corp. — which does business as Dandy Food Products — is recalling 12,054 pounds of ready-to-eat imported Siluriformes products “that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States,” the USDA said in a statement.

The products were also imported from Singapore, a country that isn’t eligible to export that type of product to the U.S., the USDA said.

The products were imported sometime between Sept. 26, 2019 through Dec. 24, 2019, the USDA said. The recall is for 113-gram foil bags containing “Sugar Kid SALTED EGG FISH SKIN.”

Items were shipped to distributors and retail stores in Nevada, California, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii and New York, the USDA said.

The USDA urges consumers who purchased the product to throw it away or return it to where they bought it, according to the statement.

For more information, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 or email MPHotline@usda.gov. To report an issue with a meat, poultry or egg product, visit foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.

