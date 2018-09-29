Company says Reno destroying its rental bikes at high rate

An official with a bike and e-scooter rental company says Reno destroys their rental bikes at twice the rate of other cities.

The famous Reno arch is seen on Virginia Street in downtown Reno. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

RENO — An official with a bike and e-scooter rental company says Reno destroys their rental bikes at twice the rate of other cities.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports Lime Director of Strategic Development Gabriel Scheer shared this information at a Reno city council meeting Wednesday.

Scheer says he is not sure why Reno destroy bikes at a faster rate than other cities that Lime services.

A Lime bike was found atop the Virginia Street Bridge this summer.

There was also spike in thefts during Burning Man.

A Facebook page encourages people to do terrible things to the bikes.

Scheer says the bikes are public amenity provided by a private company that can only tolerate so much.