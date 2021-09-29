83°F
Coroner IDs Boulder City toddler who drowned

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2021 - 3:46 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a Boulder City toddler who drowned this month.

Asher Cornella, 2, of Boulder City died Sept. 10 at a local hospital, according to the coroner’s office. The boy’s death was ruled accidental from drowning.

Asher was found unresponsive in a family pool on Sept. 8 and taken to the hospital, according to a Department of Family Services report.

He remained in critical condition until his death two days later.

Asher’s family had one prior allegation of abuse from May 2020, according to the Department of Family Services report. The allegation was unsubstantiated.

Boulder City police declined to comment on the case, deferring all information to the coroner.

Coroner data and Department of Family Services reports indicate that Asher is at least the third toddler to drown this year, after the deaths of Pedro Mariano and Hiba Sukar, both 3.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

