Coroner IDs child killed in crash near Pahrump

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the child killed in a two-car crash on Sunday near Pahrump.

Site of a fatal crash on northbound state Route 160 near Pahrump on Sept. 5, 2021. (NHP)

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

She was 5-year-old Giovanna Duran, the coroner’s office said, and her hometown was not known. Her death was ruled an accident.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened on northbound state Route 16o.

A 2013 Chevrolet Sonic was following behind a 2018 Toyota Highlander at a “very high rate of speed” and hit the Toyota from behind, the Highway Patrol said in a statement Wednesday. The Toyota was forced into the desert off the shoulder and overturned, ejecting a child.

The child who was ejected was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. Giovanna, who was in a booster seat inside the vehicle, died at the scene.

The other five passengers from the Toyota were taken to Desert View Regional Medical Center in Pahrump in unknown conditions on Sunday. The driver of the Chevrolet was airlifted to University Medical Center in critical condition.

The Highway Patrol did not say whether the driver of the Chevrolet was suspected of driving under the influence.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.