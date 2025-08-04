102°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Coroner IDs man, 22, killed in crash outside Mesquite

Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle. (Las Vegas Review Journal, File)
Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle. (Las Vegas Review Journal, File)
More Stories
Assemblymember Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, speaks with former NBA player Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. ...
Nevada teams up with ex-NBA star to help kids who stutter
Former Nevada Governor and U.S. Senator Richard Bryan in his home office has a varied collectio ...
Q&A with former Nevada Gov. and U.S. Sen. Richard Bryan
The corridor for potential light rail by the RTC along West Charleston Boulevard on Saturday, A ...
Could light rail be added to a 17-mile stretch of Charleston?
The Stage 1 fire restrictions prohibit building a fire, campfire, or stove fire except by permi ...
Firefighters battle blazes in northern Nevada
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2025 - 3:51 pm
 

A man who died in a traffic crash last week along Interstate 15 in Mesquite has been identified.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday confirmed that Rance Bill, 22, was a passenger who died at the scene of a crash involving a sedan and commercial truck near mile maker 106 just after 6:45 a.m. July 31. Bill died of blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded at 6:49 a.m. to the crash, which occurred about 11 miles south of Mesquite, police said in a news release. Bill was a passenger in the sedan and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man police did not identify was also a passenger in the sedan and was flown by helicopter to an area hospital with unknown injuries, Highway Patrol said. Additional details were not released.

A GoFundMe digital fundraiser organized by Bill’s brother Tatum Bill has raised more than $11,000 of it’s stated $13,000 goal as of Monday. The webpage for the fundraiser notes a memorial service scheduled for Aug.5.

Attempts to reach Tatum Bill and other relatives were not immediately successful.

“This fundraiser is for my brother Rance, who tragically passed away in a car accident,” the fundraiser states. “He was a loving, caring brother, son, boyfriend, and friend who took care of everyone and put everyone before himself and offered so much love.”

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Police respond to a shooting outside the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev., Monday, July 28, 20 ...
Gunman who killed 3 at Reno casino dies
The Associated Press

The shooter, a 26-year-old Reno resident, died in the overnight hours, police announced.

MORE STORIES