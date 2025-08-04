Coroner IDs man, 22, killed in crash outside Mesquite

A man who died in a traffic crash last week along Interstate 15 in Mesquite has been identified.

A man who died in a traffic crash last week along Interstate 15 in Mesquite has been identified.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday confirmed that Rance Bill, 22, was a passenger who died at the scene of a crash involving a sedan and commercial truck near mile maker 106 just after 6:45 a.m. July 31. Bill died of blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded at 6:49 a.m. to the crash, which occurred about 11 miles south of Mesquite, police said in a news release. Bill was a passenger in the sedan and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man police did not identify was also a passenger in the sedan and was flown by helicopter to an area hospital with unknown injuries, Highway Patrol said. Additional details were not released.

A GoFundMe digital fundraiser organized by Bill’s brother Tatum Bill has raised more than $11,000 of it’s stated $13,000 goal as of Monday. The webpage for the fundraiser notes a memorial service scheduled for Aug.5.

Attempts to reach Tatum Bill and other relatives were not immediately successful.

“This fundraiser is for my brother Rance, who tragically passed away in a car accident,” the fundraiser states. “He was a loving, caring brother, son, boyfriend, and friend who took care of everyone and put everyone before himself and offered so much love.”

