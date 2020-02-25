Coroner IDs man, 54, killed in rollover crash near Indian Springs

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the driver killed in a rollover crash on Sunday near Indian Springs as 54-year-old Kristen Moser.

Police investigate a fatal crash Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, on U.S. Highway 95 near Indian Springs. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed in a rollover crash near Indian Springs on Sunday.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. when a 2005 Kia Optima traveling north on U.S. Highway 95 near Indian Springs hit a dirt center median for “unknown reasons,” causing the Kia to overturn, according to a statement from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The driver, Kristen Moser, 54, died at the scene from traumatic asphyxia. His death was ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The Highway Patrol previously said Moser was 65.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Indian Springs is about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

