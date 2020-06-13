Coroner IDs woman killed in US 95 rollover crash

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the woman who died after a rollover crash near Lee Canyon Road on Monday night as a Las Vegas woman.

One person was killed Monday, June 8, 2020, on U.S. Highway 95 near Lee Canyon Road when this 2020 Mitsubishi Montero SUV rolled over and caught on fire. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the woman who died after a rollover crash Monday night on U.S. Highway 95 as a Las Vegas woman.

Tammy McColloch, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. Her cause and manner of death have not been determined.

The Nevada Highway Patrol has said that the car she was driving flipped in the desert off U.S. 95 near Lee Canyon Road.

McColloch was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, which became fully engulfed in flames.

