Coroner names man hit, killed on I-15 near Primm

March 15, 2021 - 6:43 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was hit and killed on Interstate 15 north of Primm on Sunday morning.

He was 24-year-old Tahir McClintock, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Nevada Highway Patrol said McClintock had been a passenger in a blue Kia Soul that pulled over on the southbound side of I-15 around 10:45 a.m. He got out of the car and walked over to the northbound side to collect some belongings.

Trooper Ashlee Wellman said McClintock was hit by a white Honda CR-V and died at the scene.

The driver of the CR-V cooperated with law enforcement, Wellman said. Impairment was not suspected.

