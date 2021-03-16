Coroner names man hit, killed on I-15 near Primm
The 24-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle as he was collecting some belongings, officials said.
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was hit and killed on Interstate 15 north of Primm on Sunday morning.
He was 24-year-old Tahir McClintock, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.
Nevada Highway Patrol said McClintock had been a passenger in a blue Kia Soul that pulled over on the southbound side of I-15 around 10:45 a.m. He got out of the car and walked over to the northbound side to collect some belongings.
Trooper Ashlee Wellman said McClintock was hit by a white Honda CR-V and died at the scene.
The driver of the CR-V cooperated with law enforcement, Wellman said. Impairment was not suspected.
