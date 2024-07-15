98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Coroner releases ID of man killed by park ranger at Valley of Fire

Valley of Fire State Park is closed off to visitors on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Moapa Valley ...
Valley of Fire State Park is closed off to visitors on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Moapa Valley. A Nevada State Park Ranger shot and killed a person on Wednesday inside of the park, officials say. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A car leaves Valley of Fire State Park, which is closed off to visitors at the moment, on Thurs ...
A car leaves Valley of Fire State Park, which is closed off to visitors at the moment, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Moapa Valley. A Nevada State Park Ranger shot and killed a person on Wednesday inside of the park, officials say. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Creek Fire burned 1,100 acres, fully contained
Competitors walk their mustangs to the animal pens during the Mustang Challenge at South Point ...
Taming the West: Wild horses flaunt poise at BLM Las Vegas competition
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Se ...
At Trump Tower, supporters of Trump upset, react to him getting shot
A car leaves Valley of Fire State Park, which is closed off to visitors at the moment, on Thurs ...
Valley of Fire reopens 2 days after fatal shooting involving ranger
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2024 - 10:34 am
 
Updated July 15, 2024 - 10:56 am

Authorities have released the identity of a man killed by a ranger at Valley of Fire State Park last week.

Rafael Rodriguez-Aguayo, 38, of Las Vegas, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Stephanie Wheatley, a spokesperson for the Clark County coroner’s office. “Sharp force injuries of (the) neck” was another significant condition, she said. The manner of death was listed as homicide.

The shooting occurred on July 10. The park was closed until Friday.

Tyler Kerver, a spokesperson for the state parks, said the agency is waiting for the state Department of Public Safety’s investigations division to finish examining the shooting and will provide an update by Wednesday afternoon. He said the state parks would not provide any more information until it is briefed by the investigations division.

He did not answer questions requesting the identity of the ranger who shot Rodriguez-Aguayo, the circumstances of the shooting and where the shooting occurred in the park.

Kerver previously said the ranger was not wearing a body camera and that it was the first fatal shooting involving a park ranger in the agency’s history.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Man killed in motorcycle crash near Primm identified
recommend 2
‘A victim of the mob’? Photos show clothing from body found at Lake Mead
recommend 3
Police told about wrong-way driver minutes before fatal Las Vegas crash
recommend 4
Lawsuit says medical transit company caused woman’s death after she burned feet
recommend 5
Mother faces second degree murder charge in 1-year-old’s fentanyl-related death
recommend 6
Boulder City celebrates July 4th with pancakes, parade — and a water fight