Coroner rules Nevada inmate died of natural causes

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday said an inmate who died at High Desert State Prison in April died of natural causes.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The death of a 55-year-old inmate at a Nevada prison nearly 10 months ago was attributed to natural causes from heart disease, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday.

The Nevada Department of Corrections previously identified the man as Marty Martinez. He died April 21 in the infirmary unit at High Desert State Prison.

But the Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as Sanford Frederick Proctor, a name listed as one of the man’s aliases in online Department of Corrections records.

His death was ruled natural due to hypertensive arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the coroner’s office said.

The department said in April that he had arrived at the prison on April 15, 2016. He was serving four to 15 years for attempted sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to inmate records.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.