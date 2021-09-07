Coroner’s office IDs child killed in crash near Pahrump

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the child who was killed in a two-car crash on Sunday near Pahrump.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

She was 5-year-old Giovanna Duran, the coroner’s office said, and her hometown was not known. Her death was ruled an accident.

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Ashlee Wellman said the crash happened on northbound state Route 16o. For unknown reasons, one car hit another from behind, forcing the second car onto the dirt shoulder, where it overturned.

Giovanna, who was in the overturned vehicle, died at the scene. Wellman said another child from the car was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition on Sunday.

The other six passengers, as well as the driver from the other car, were taken to Desert View Regional Medical Center in Pahrump in unknown conditions on Sunday.

Wellman said the Highway Patrol had not determined as of Sunday evening whether the driver of the car that caused the crash was impaired.

