Costco recalls popular bakery item sold in Nevada, other states

Costco has issued a recall for a popular bakery item that was sold at the retailer’s stores in Nevada and other states.

Heading to Death Valley to chase wildflowers? Here’s where to look

The Costco store on Marks Street in Henderson is seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you’ve recently purchased an item from Costco’s bakery, the warehouse giant has just issued a recall for one of its products.

The big box retailer’s recall notice is for a mislabeled bakery item that could lead to an allergic reaction in customers who consume it.

The product in question is the newest one getting plenty of attention on social media—Mini Beignets filled with Caramel.

The issue comes due to a packaging mix-up that exposes customers to a potentially life-threatening allergen.

While Costco has two versions of the mini beignets available now, the one filled with caramel was “inadvertently packaged with Mini Beignets filled with Chocolate Hazelnut.”

The mislabeled units contain “undeclared Tree Nuts,” according to the company’s recall announcement.

What Should You Do If You Have Costco’s Recalled Beignets?

The statement further added, “If you are allergic to Hazelnuts/Filberts, do not consume this product.”

As for next steps, customers are advised to “Please return it to Costco for a full refund.” The pillowy beignets come in a pack of 22, with both flavors retailing for $9.99.

Where Were Costco’s Recalled Beignets Sold?

The recall notice applies to the item purchased anywhere from Jan. 16 through the 30th across 22 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

The mini beignets were revived ahead of the Mardi Gras season, as the ones with Chocolate Hazelnut Filling are a festive recreation of the iconic New Orleans treat.

While these have always been a fan-favorite, with shoppers rejoicing whenever they graced the shelves for a brief moment to bring comfort and indulgence throughout the winter months, another beignet came to steal their thunder with the introduction of Caramel Beignets, included in the aforementioned recall

While the bakery section at Costco is getting plenty of positive buzz lately, the recall also comes amid broader scrutiny of Costco’s food labeling practices through a class-action lawsuit.

Filed on Jan. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California accuses Costco of falsely advertising its Kirkland Signature Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken as containing “no preservatives.” However, according to the complaint, the chicken actually includes two ingredients the plaintiffs say qualify as preservatives: sodium phosphate and carrageenan.

Next, This ‘Massive Change’ at Costco Will Make Meal Prep a Breeze: ‘Finally’