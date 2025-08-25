Cottonwood Peak Fire 40% contained amid monsoon conditions, officials say

About 40 percent of the blaze, which affected 132,445 acres, had been contained as of Sunday night, up from 20 percent one day earlier, officials wrote in a news release.

An image provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows a map of the Cottonwood Peak Fire in Northern Nevada. (BLM)

An image provided by the Bureau of Land Management in Northern Nevada. (BLM)

An image provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows the Cottonwood Peak Fire in Northern Nevada. (BLM)

Monsoon conditions are helping further contain the Cottonwood Peak Fire in Northern Nevada.

About 40 percent of the blaze, which affected 132,445 acres, had been contained as of Sunday night, up from 20 percent one day earlier, officials wrote in a news release.

The massive burn area is located 3 miles north of Tuscarora, which is about 500 highway miles north of Las Vegas.

The fire was sparked on Aug. 15.

“The fire footprint is under the influence of monsoonal moisture increasing relative humidity and precipitation,” the release said. “Wetting rain fell through early Sunday on portions of the fire with scattered showers and storms continuing throughout Sunday afternoon and evening. Additional storms are expected overnight.”

Weather conditions, however, have raised concerns about gusty conditions and increased precipitation that can trigger flooding, debris and slick roads, officials said.

“The potential for lightning strikes pose a threat of new fire starts,” the release said. “Firefighters are prepared for quick initial attack response overnight if needed.”

There were 1,036 personnel combating the fire, officials noted.

Nevada Highway 226 remained restricted to only allow local traffic and residents were warned about “heavy vehicle traffic” from emergency vehicles.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.