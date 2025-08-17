Cottonwood Peak Fire burns more than 22,000 acres in Northern Nevada

A fire is burning brush and grass in Elko County about three miles north of Tuscarora, Nevada, according to the Bureau of Land Management, Elko District.

A fire is burning brush and grass in Elko County about three miles north of Tuscarora, Nevada, according to the Bureau of Land Management, Elko District.

Due to wind, BLM said the fire, which was first reported Friday night, “is exhibiting extreme behavior,” and spreading at high rates. The fire that authorities said ignited by lightning has burned through more than 15,000 acres within 8 hours and reached the perimeter of the Ormat Geothermal Power Plant, the BLM press release states. Firefighters are working to protect the surrounding area as strong winds and dry weather are expected over the upcoming several days, the BLM said.

The blaze has burned 22,231 acres with zero containment as of Saturday evening, with another 6,000 acres likely to burn within the next 12 hours, according to the BLM. Firefighters are working on structure protection for ranches along Highway 226, and no structure losses have been reported as of Sunday, the BLM explained.

The BLM said the fire is expected to spread quickly toward Chicken Creek Summit, which is northeast from the fire’s current location.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.