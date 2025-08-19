Cottonwood Peak Fire faces weather challenges

More than 280 personnel are working to combat the flames, though they are facing high winds with gusts, and dry conditions, the Bureau of Land Management said.

Cottonwood Peak Fire in Elko County ignited on August 15, 2025. (The Bureau of Land Management, Elko District)

The Cottonwood Peak Fire north of Tuscarora in Elko County continues to burn on Monday, the Bureau of Land Management, Elko District said in a press release.

The fire has burned 28,000 acres since it sparked on Friday and is at 10 percent containment, according to the BLM.

Authorities said firefighters made good progress Sunday building sections of containment line along the northwest and southwest perimeter where the fire remains the most active.

More than 280 personnel are working to combat the flames, though they are facing high winds with gusts, and dry conditions, the BLM said. “When strong winds have blown across the area, they have caused the fire to spread and grow at a rapid rate,” the press release states.

The area around the Ormat Geothermal Power Plant has been secured by crews, and “transmission lines leading from the power station were reenergized Sunday,” the BLM explained.

Aggressive firefighting efforts will continue with a focus on locations deemed of high importance, the press release states. Crews are reportedly also working to keep the fire from crossing over Highway 226. In the meantime, there are no structure losses reported, the BLM said.

Temporary flight restrictions are in place for the area surrounding the fire, as well as temporary closures on the ground.

Looking ahead, authorities say humidity could drop into the single digits, creating dryer conditions. This adds concern as the fire’s location faces hotter temperatures and continued gusty winds, the press release states.

