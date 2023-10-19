91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Nevada

Country Store: From bake sale to Boulder City tradition for 76 years

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
October 19, 2023 - 1:55 pm
 
Volunteers are busy setting up this weekend’s Country Store at Grace Community Church, includ ...
Volunteers are busy setting up this weekend’s Country Store at Grace Community Church, including more than a dozen tables and chairs outside of the church. (Ron Eland/Boulder City Review)

What started as a small community bake sale to benefit a church more than seven decades ago has turned into one of the most popular annual events in Boulder City.

Grace Community Church’s Country Store, now in its 76th year, kicks off this weekend with doors open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and then from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. As organizers are quick to say, this is truly a community effort.

“Today I had three department heads come to me and say that this is the most organized this event has ever been. I guess that’s good,” event co-chair Pandora Ahlstrom said, laughing.

The number of hours put in by volunteers leading up to the Country Store is in the hundreds, if not the thousands, as they began accepting donations back in February. By March 1, they were open every Tuesday morning with eight or nine volunteers, accepting a wide range of donated items from then until now at the Jack Rants Donation Center.

“We try and focus on items that can really help our community, for a very reasonable cost,” Ahlstrom said, noting that the church, in turn, gives a large number of donated items to other organizations like the Salvation Army. “No single person gets the credit for this event. You wouldn’t believe how hard these volunteers work every year. They are amazing.”

As for the popularity of the Country Store, Ahlstrom said it boils down to two things — great items and low prices.

“Even people who don’t love yard sales will go, ‘Wow, that’s great stuff,’” she said. “We have 22 departments this year and it’s a wide range.”

There will be furniture, clothing for men, women and children, toys, sports equipment, housewares, hardware, jewelry, collectibles and antiques, to name just a few. Ahlstrom said pricing all these items can be tricky because the volunteers want to offer low prices, even on items where the actual value is known and especially those that benefit young families with children.

“We ask ourselves how much does something go for at a yard sale,” she said. “Some things we’re not looking to make money on at all.”

Other items, such as antiques, the organizers will have two owners of local antique stores come in and price them. The items are then marked at about one-fourth of their valuation.

“That’s one of the reasons we’re so popular: You can get great items at decent prices,” Ahlstrom said. “We make sure everything is clean and of good quality. We also make sure we only sell the good stuff.”

Of the 10 years she’s been involved with the Country Store, Ahlstrom said the community has been the most generous this year with some of the best items seen in years.

Money raised by the store stays within Southern Nevada with some going to Grace Christian Academy but the majority being divided among an array of community programs including the Boulder City Senior Center, Women’s Resource Center and Safe Nest, with none of the money going toward the church.

“It all goes to charity with the majority staying local,” she said.

MOST READ
1
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
2
New Summerlin neighborhood planned by Arizona homebuilder
New Summerlin neighborhood planned by Arizona homebuilder
3
U2, Larry Mullen Jr. expected to reunite at The Sphere
U2, Larry Mullen Jr. expected to reunite at The Sphere
4
You won’t need a car in this future downtown Las Vegas neighborhood
You won’t need a car in this future downtown Las Vegas neighborhood
5
Calendar crush: Las Vegas braces for 5 months of major events
Calendar crush: Las Vegas braces for 5 months of major events
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Crews were dispatched to the 100 block of South Stanley Street in Pahrump about 5:45 a.m. on We ...
2 dead, 1 injured in early morning structure fire in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Fire Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched at approximately 5:45 a.m. Wednesday after dispatchers reported a significant explosion followed by several smaller ones.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office will no longer appear on the show “On Patrol: Live.” An a ...
Reality TV show suspends production in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that news from the show’s producers was sudden and unexpected.

Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence speaks, Tuesday, Oct. 3, ...
Pence picks Nevada GOP primary instead of caucus
By Michelle L. Price and Gabe Stern The Associated Press

The party has barred candidates from participating in the Feb. 8 caucuses if they also run in the primary election.

 
Is Nevada facing pressure to ban smoking in casinos?
By / RJ

During the first-ever G2E panel on the controversial topic, advocates argued that there would be minimal impact to a smoking casino changing its policies. In fact, they could gain new customers.

More stories
‘A bigger family’: Mario’s market prepares for opening of new, expanded store
‘A bigger family’: Mario’s market prepares for opening of new, expanded store
Heading to a Sphere show? Here’s what NOT to do at the new venue
Heading to a Sphere show? Here’s what NOT to do at the new venue
‘Best job’ at Las Vegas police: Building bridges with Latino community
‘Best job’ at Las Vegas police: Building bridges with Latino community
Couple charged in connection with theft of designer items from Strip luxury stores
Couple charged in connection with theft of designer items from Strip luxury stores
Residents of sinking neighborhood have a question: Where’s the money?
Residents of sinking neighborhood have a question: Where’s the money?
Over $6M in scholarships available from education foundation
Over $6M in scholarships available from education foundation