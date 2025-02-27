Country’s only operational lithium mine seeks 25% expansion

The Bureau of Land Management will consider the Nevada mine’s proposal this year, with multiple opportunities for public comment.

Albemarle, the company that operates the country’s only operating lithium mine, is seeking federal approval for an extension of the Nevada site that could increase its size by about 25 percent.

Known as Silver Peak, the mine in rural Esmeralda County has operated since the mid-1960s and is still the nation’s only functional lithium mine despite a boom in popularity due to the mineral’s use for producing electric vehicle batteries. The mine is about 40 miles northwest of Tonopah.

The company is seeking authorization to expand by 1,596 acres, including a portion of 1,053 acres of public land, according to the Bureau of Land Management. New land would be used for two transfer pump stations and related pipelines, two brine ponds and future well drilling, the agency said.

A representative for Albemarle couldn’t be reached for comment on the proposed expansion Thursday.

The federal environmental review process will consider potential effects to air quality, cultural resources, Native American religious sites, water and more. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Land Management will need to issue a permit for the plan to move forward, according to a notice of intent that is set to publish Friday.

Native American tribal nations that the agencies identify as relevant will be consulted, too.

Officials anticipate a draft environmental impact statement to release in mid-2025, a final environmental impact statement in late 2025 and a final record of decision in early 2026.

Silver Peak isn’t likely to stay the only lithium mine in the country for long. In a nearby mountain range, the Rhyolite Ridge mine will begin construction this year, though it faces a pending lawsuit and lost a key investor this week. The Thacker Pass mine near the Nevada-Oregon border is anticipated to begin production next year, as well.

Those interested in commenting on the initial Silver Peak expansion proposal or any future environmental impact statements can do so on the BLM’s National Register. For the current 45-day public comment period, the agency will host two meetings on March 18, one at 2 p.m. and another at 5 p.m.

