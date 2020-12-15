Court reverses order on pandemic restrictions at Nevada churches

The 9th U.S. Circuit court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed an order that upheld Gov. Steve Sisolak’s limits on gatherings at houses of worship in Nevada.

In this April 12, 2020, file photo, Norma Urrabazo prays while wearing a facemask before speaking at an Easter drive-in service at the International Church of Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. Leaders of Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley, a rural Nevada church east of Reno, are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to suspend the state's 50-person cap on religious gatherings while an appellate court considers their claims the COVID-19 restrictions treating casinos and others more leniently violates their constitutional right to express and exercise their beliefs. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Close-up Of A Wooden Gavel In Front Of Law Book

Lawyers for two Nevada churches argued before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Sisolak had arbitrarily ordered tougher COVID-19 restrictions on religion than most businesses in the state.

The Las Vegas chapter of Calvary Chapel and the church’s Dayton location in Lyon County challenged Sisolak’s 50-person limit on places of worship, upheld by a lower court judge earlier this year.

The 9th Circuit’s decision on Tuesday came just after the U.S. Supreme Court late last month blocked pandemic restrictions on houses of worship in New York and later ordered judges in California to do the same.

“The Supreme Court’s decision in Roman Catholic Diocese compels us to reverse the district court,” Judge Milan Smith wrote. “Just like the New York restrictions, the Directive treats numerous secular activities and entities significantly better than religious worship services. Casinos, bowling alleys, retail businesses, restaurants, arcades, and other similar secular entities are limited to 50% of fire-code capacity, yet houses of worship are limited to fifty people regardless of their fire-code capacities.”

In June, U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware denied a request from Calvary Chapel to reopen at 50 percent capacity. The church appealed to the 9th Circuit, arguing that the restrictions on religious gatherings violated church members’ First Amendment rights.

Nevada’s houses of worship reopened in the spring after Sisolak limited attendance to 50 people with social distancing, while allowing casinos and other businesses to operate at 50 percent of normal capacity.

Public gatherings were temporarily allowed to increase to 250 people, but last month, Sisolak issued another directive that limited capacity to 50 people, or 25 percent at restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses.

