‘COVFEFE’ to appear on Nevada license plate

President Donald Trump’s cryptic “covfefe” post might be deleted from Twitter, but the message will be enshrined on a set of vanity plates in the Silver State, a Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles spokesman confirmed this week.

A Nevada vehicle owner ordered COVFEFE for a personalized license plate on May 31, one day after Trump infamously tweeted “Despite the negative press covfefe” and generated a firestorm of speculation from people attempting to guess the word’s meaning.

Trump encouraged his 31 million followers to decode the definition as #covfefe trended on Twitter.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

DMV spokesman Kevin Malone declined to disclose who registered the latest presidential catchphrase.

Variations of covfefe are still available for personalized plates in Nevada, including COVF3F3, COVFEF3 and COVF3FE, Malone said. Zeros are not allowed to appear on vanity plates.

Several other Trump-isms — or their iterations — are up for grabs, according to a review of the DMV’s database for vanity plates.

SAD and VERYSAD aren’t registered, but AMAZING and TRUMP are already snatched up.

Someone already registered BIGLY, but B1GLY was open as an alternative.

HUGE is taken, but drivers wanting to show off Trump’s overemphasis of the word will be happy to know that HUUGE, HUUUGE and HUUUUGE are all available.

