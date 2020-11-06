COVID-19 cases reported at Carson City correctional facility

The Nevada Department of Corrections reported 100 new COVID-19 cases at a correctional center in Carson City.

The Nevada Department of Corrections reported 100 new COVID-19 cases at a correctional center in Carson City on Friday.

According to lab results received by NDOC late Thursday, 93 inmates and seven staff members at Warm Springs Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, an NDOC statement said Friday afternoon.

The correctional center is currently in lockdown, is increasing sanitation measures and meals are delivered to each unit, the statement said.

“We will manage the outbreak as we have a first-class outbreak response plan and talented professionals committed to executing the plan,” NDOC director Charles Daniels said in a statement. “I do believe our protocols will mitigate the spread of the virus not only at Warm Springs but the rest of the agency as well.”

According to the release, department employees are tested for COVID-19 every two weeks and inmates are tested every three weeks with more frequent tests administered when necessary. Before entering the facility, staff members are screened for symptoms, their temperatures are taken, and they are required to wear masks at all times, the statement said.

NDOC said it will test the remaining 525 offenders and the rest of the staff at the Warm Springs facility on Friday and Saturday.

