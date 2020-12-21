COVID-19 vaccination effort begins at Nevada’s nursing homes

COVID-19 vaccination of residents and staff members at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Nevada begins Monday.

The federal government has contracted with CVS and Walgreens to give the shots at long-term care facilities across the country, including in the Silver State.

On Monday, CVS Health will begin to give the shots to prevent the disease caused by the new coronavirus at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities in the United States, according to the company. This effort will include more than 250 facilities in Nevada and potentially 22,000 patients, spokeswoman Monica Prinzing said in an email.

Walgreens pharmacy personnel also will give vaccinations this week at about 800 facilities in 12 states, including Nevada. More states and facilities will follow a week later, according to spokeswoman Emily Delnicki.

Residents and staffers at the long-term care facilities are second in line to receive the vaccine under Nevada’s tiered prioritization system. The state’s vaccination effort began a week ago, with front-line health care workers at acute-care hospitals receiving the first shots.

