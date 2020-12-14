COVID-19 vaccination effort gets rolling in Las Vegas

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given to health care providers in Las Vegas on Monday, officials of the Southern Nevada Health District said.

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Southern Nevada Health District)

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Southern Nevada Health District)

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine are taken out of the box at the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Southern Nevada Health District)

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Southern Nevada Health District)

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Southern Nevada Health District)

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine were set to be given to staff at University Medical Center in Las Vegas on Monday, officials of the Southern Nevada Health District said.

Gov. Steve Sisolak welcomed the news that the shipment of 12,675 doses of the vaccine had arrived in the state.

“I am so glad to see the first doses of the @pfizer vaccine arrived in Nevada today,” the governor posted on Twitter. “Our team is ready to begin the distribution process. Hope is on the horizon, but we must remain vigilant. Wear your mask, wash your hands & keep your distance.”

I am so glad to see the first doses of the @pfizer vaccine arrived in Nevada today. Our team is ready to begin the distribution process. Hope is on the horizon, but we must remain vigilant. Wear your mask, wash your hands & keep your distance. pic.twitter.com/sZiXwYnzfY — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 14, 2020

The first vaccine in the state was received by the Southern Nevada Health District, said Candice McDaniel, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services official charged with leading the state’s COVID-19 vaccination effort, in a news briefing Monday.

The health district said it received the vaccine developed by Pfizer at about 8 a.m.

The district distributed the first doses to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, which was “ready to go” in terms of administering the vaccine, JoAnn Rupiper, the health district’s director of clinical services, said at a later online conference. UMC received 105 doses of the vaccine, which she expected to be given to staff in the afternoon.

The vaccine will be distributed in Nevada and in Clark County based on a tiered system that gives top priority to health care workers at high risk for exposure to COVID-19 followed by residents and staff at long-term care facilities

“It is important that we get our health care personnel vaccinated first so they can continue to provide the essential services and support our community has relied on to get us through this pandemic,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

“We will be receiving regular supplies of COVID-19 vaccine and will let each of the identified groups know when they are able to get vaccinated. Our ultimate goal is to ensure everyone is protected,” Leguen said.

Pfizer Inc. began shipping the vaccine on Sunday, according to Army Gen. Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program. UPS and FedEx were expected to deliver the vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centers across the nation on Monday, with an additional 425 sites getting shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.

Nevada expects to receive more than 23,000 doses this week, which will first be administered to staff at acute-care hospitals. Staff and residents at long-term care facilities such as nursing homes are next in line. Vaccine is expected to be available to the general public by spring or early summer.

Although the first batches of vaccines have been delivered in Nevada, state officials said they did not expect to see an immediate impact on cases numbers, hospitalizations and deaths.

Doses of the vaccine initially are very limited. The Pfizer vaccine, as well as the Moderna vaccine expected to be authorized later this week by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use, both require two doses three to four weeks apart.

“Nevadans need to really not consider the vaccine the silver bullet today,” said Julia Peek, deputy administrator for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

“We need to look at the vaccine is the silver bullet many months from now,” Peek said, urging Nevadans to adhere to current mitigation measures aimed at stopping the spread of disease.

This is a developing story. Check by for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.