COVID-19 vaccine site comes to Laughlin this week

Vaccinations will be available for people over the age of 70 and anyone whose job currently qualifies them for vaccination.

Aquarius Casino in Laughlin (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officials will distribute 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in Laughlin this week, according to Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District.

Vaccinations will be available for people over the age of 70 and anyone whose job currently qualifies them for vaccination. Officials will distribute 1,000 doses each on Wednesday and Thursday at the Aquarius casino, located at 1900 S. Casino Drive.

Appointments are required and can be booked on the SNHD website. The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

“Ensuring that all Clark County residents have easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine is a top priority. This includes the outlying area of Laughlin, home to 10,000 Nevadans,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said in a statement Monday. “This vaccination site is a key step in rebooting our economy and allowing the thousands of visitors who enjoy all that Laughlin has to offer an opportunity to return, safely.”

Those with questions can contact the Nevada COVID Vaccine Call Center at 800-401-0946. The call center is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week to help residents understand the vaccination process in their county.

The Review-Journal also is answering a select number of readers’ questions about vaccines. Questions can be submitted to vaccinequestions@reviewjournal.com. Please provide contact information.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.