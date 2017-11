Only one lane of northbound Interstate 15 is open Friday morning after a crash near Moapa Valley, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

The RTC reported the crash northeast of Las Vegas was blocking all northbound lanes about 5:30 a.m. near mile marker 107. By 6:30 a.m., one lane had reopened.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

