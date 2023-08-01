94°F
Local Nevada

Crash closes Highway 95 north of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2023 - 3:29 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crash has closed U.S. Highway 95 just north of Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:15 p.m., the Nevada Department of Transportation reported that a crash had shut down all lanes of the highway near Lee Canyon Road (State Route 156).

NDOT instructed drivers to use alternate routes.

Lee Canyon Road, about 30 miles north of Las Vegas, is a gateway to Mount Charleston and the Spring Mountains.

Tuesday’s event was the latest in a string of crashes on the highway in the county in recent years.

Recent 95 crashes

Five people and a dog died in a fiery head-on crash July 23, south of Beatty.

— On May 20, three people were killed in a head-on crash west of Mercury. Two top state museum officials and paleontologists were badly injured.

— In November 2021, three people, including two children, were killed in a crash near mile marker 27.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

