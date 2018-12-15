Crash near Mountain Springs causing delays on SR 160

The crash happened on state Route 160 near Mountain Springs going toward Pahrump, according to a Nye County social media post.

(Thinkstock)

A crash near Mountain Springs is causing traffic delays on state Route 160 Friday night, Nye County said.

The crash happened on the highway toward Pahrump near Mountain Springs, according to a Nye County social media post. Traffic to Pahrump was backed up about 3 miles as of 7:20 p.m., the county said.

The county warned drivers to expect delays in both directions near the scene.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

Crash on State Route 160 heading to Pahrump on top of Mountain Springs getting cleared. Traffic to Pahrump backed up nearly 3 miles. Expect delays both directions (7:20 pm) pic.twitter.com/YmyPjXBpo1 — Nye County, Nevada (@nyecounty) December 15, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

