Crews battling fire in Mary Jane Falls area at Mount Charleston

Fire crews responded to the area around 11:30 a.m. in response to a call of smoke, according to a tweet from the Forest Service.

Fire and smoke are seen in the Mary Jane Falls area of Mount Charleston in this photo from the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest Twitter account. (@HumboldtToyiabe/Twitter)

A half-acre had burned in the Mary Jane Falls area of Mount Charleston by 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, in what the U.S. Forest Service is calling the October Fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

