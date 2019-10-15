Crews battling fire in Mary Jane Falls area at Mount Charleston
A half-acre had burned in the Mary Jane Falls area of Mount Charleston by 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, in what the U.S. Forest Service is calling the October Fire.
Fire crews responded to the area around 11:30 a.m. in response to a call of smoke and were fighting the blaze, according to a tweet from the Forest Service.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
