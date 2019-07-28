Crews battling to keep fire near Lake Mead from growing

A nearly 4,450-acre fire burning since Wednesday in the northeast Lake Mead National Recreation Area has yet to decrease, the Bureau of Land Management said Saturday evening.

The Bonelli Peak Fire is burning just east of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Twitter)

Saturday was a “productive day” for crews fighting a 4,465-acre fire near the northeastern part of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

While the Bonelli Peak Fire fire hasn’t diminished in size, it hasn’t grown significantly.

The fire, which was caused by lightning, was first reported Wednesday night, the BLM said Friday. It had spread from 3,640 acres to 4,465 acres by Friday, and it remained about that size Saturday evening, according to a BLM press release.

Firefighters patrolled the fire’s perimeter with utility vehicles on Saturday and are trying to keep the fire’s growth “to a minimum,” the BLM said.

The fire is located on remote terrain about 15 miles southeast of Echo Bay, the BLM said. As of Friday, the fire was burning primarily on BLM-managed land with about 50 acres on the national recreation area property.

About 120 personnel were helping to fight the fire Saturday, consisting of three crews, two helicopters, two “fixed wing aircraft” and three engines, the BLM said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.