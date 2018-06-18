Crews recover body of man who drowned Sunday at Lake Mohave

The National Park Service has recovered the body of a man who drowned in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Sunday.

Lake Mohave is seen near Willlow Beach, Arizona (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Search and rescue crews found the body underwater around 9 a.m. Monday using vessels with side-scan sonar, the park service said in a news release.

It said the victim was a 44-year-old man from San Jose, California.

Park officials received a report of a man going underwater at Pot Cove on Lake Mohave and not resurfacing Sunday just before 11:15 a.m.

The park service and the Bullhead City Police Department sent divers and aerial support to search the area until nightfall on Sunday.

The incident remains under investigation, the park service said.

