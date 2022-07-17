Crews responding to small fire in mountains west of Las Vegas

The fire, about 1-2 acres, started around 5 p.m. in the north end of La Madre Mountains Wilderness.

The La Madre Wilderness Area lies west of Las Vegas, between the city and Mount Charleston. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

A small fire is burning in the mountains west of Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The Deer Pasture Fire started around 5 p.m. in the north end of the La Madre Mountains Wilderness, covering 1-2 acres, according to Bureau of Land Management spokesman John Asselin.

He said fire crews were responding and the cause is under investigation.

The wilderness area is northwest of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

No further information was available.

