Critical injury crash closes southbound U.S. 95 in Nye County

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Troopers are investigating a critical injury crash involving a semitruck and a car Thursday afternoon in Nye County.

The crash was reported shortly after 3:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95, near State Road 160, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The crash site is about 30 miles north of Pahrump.

The southbound lanes of the highway were shut down as of about 3:40 p.m.

#trafficalert Critical Injury crash US95/Mile Marker 6 Nye County near SR160. Semi vs Passenger Car, southbound lanes blocked. Expect delays in the area. #buckleup #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 19, 2019

“Expect delays in the area,” the Highway Patrol wrote in a tweet.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

