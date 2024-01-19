Davis Dam to reduce water releases for construction downstream

The Bureau of Reclamation warned Colorado River visits to watch out for sand bars and debris while water releases are down.

Morning lights the Davis Dam and beyond along the Colorado River on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2023, north of Laughlin. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Davis Dam just north of Laughlin is reducing its water releases on Monday to allow for construction downstream, the Bureau of Reclamation announced Friday.

The dam’s water release will be reduced to 2,300 cubic feet per second from the seaonal normal of 4,600 cfs.

The bureau warned people who visit the Colorado River below the dam to be cautious of sand and gravel bars and unstable riverbanks in the Laughlin/Bullhead City area. Debris may also pose hazards while water releases are down.