Local Nevada

Deadly crash on US 95 in under investigation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2023 - 9:16 pm
 
Updated June 28, 2023 - 11:30 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada State Police were investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 6:10 p.m., according to state police traffic logs, and all lanes were closed on U.S. 95 near the scene of the crash. Drivers were being asked to use State Routes 163 and 373 until further notice.

No additional information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

