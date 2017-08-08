Death of woman found in desert not considered suspicious

Coroner identifies victim whose remains were recovered near Gold Butte, Lake Mead border 115 miles east of Las Vegas, as 59-year-old Lorann King.

A truck drives through the Gold Butte National Monument south of Bunkerville on Friday, June 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a woman whose body was recovered in the desert about 115 miles east of Las Vegas.

Police responded to calls from the National Park Service about 7 a.m. July 23 about a body that was “in the middle of nowhere,” Lt. David Gordon said. The Clark County coroner’s office identified the body on Monday as that of 59-year-old Lorann King.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden Gomez-Ocampo said the homicide unit is not investigating after determining that there were no indications that King’s death was the result of a crime.

There was a discrepancy about the location where King’s body was found.

Gomez-Ocampo said the body was found near Gold Butte and Riverside Roads, in the Gold Butte National Monument.

But the coroner and a release from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area state the body was found near Devil’s Cove Road, in the desert in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The two locations are about 12.5 miles apart.

The Lake Mead National Recreation Area said King was found inside a vehicle that was parked on the remote road that was reported by a helicopter tour operator who saw it there over a period of several days.

The coroner’s office has not determined how long King had been dead before she was found or the cause of her death.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.