Death of woman stuck, killed by semitrailer ruled accidental

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The death of a woman struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in the northeast valley last week was ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday.

Dezaree Brown, 18, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka said Brown was standing in the street near Las Vegas and Hollywood boulevards just after 10 p.m. on April 27 when she was hit by a yellow tractor-trailer.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Smaka said. The driver stayed at the scene, and impairment was not suspected, he said.

